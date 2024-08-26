Subscribe
Mike Robinson - The Unwritten Constitution
“We’re all equal under the law, and the law comes from something outside of us.”
Aug 26
•
Ben Rubin
14
riseuk.substack.com
Charles Malet - The risks and rewards of decentralisation
Crucial lessons for anyone building a parallel reality.
Aug 24
•
Ben Rubin
11
riseuk.substack.com
Amnesty UK's silence is damning
How can an organisation credibly represent human rights when it blatantly ignores encouragement to extreme violence against political dissidents? The…
Aug 20
•
Ben Rubin
28
riseuk.substack.com
11:46
AI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy
How Common Purpose, Open Societies, the Bilderberg Group, Chatham House, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Obama Foundation and UK Labour are using AI to…
Aug 14
•
Ben Rubin
14
riseuk.substack.com
4
8:22
Letter to Sacha Deshmukh, CEO of Amnesty UK
Update on yesterday's UKC segment: does Amnesty's UK Country Coordinator support violence against political dissidents?
Aug 13
•
Ben Rubin
54
riseuk.substack.com
Is the government coordinating UK street protests?
Recent 'anti-fascist' protests have been presented as an organic uprising of the British working class. Closer inspection shows this not to be the case…
Aug 12
•
Ben Rubin
47
riseuk.substack.com
10:58
Net-Zero: Betrayal of a Nation
How Keir Starmer, the British Royals and a clandestine network of international investors and 'change agents' are building a private global energy…
Aug 6
•
Ben Rubin
23
riseuk.substack.com
18:16
Labour Class of 2024
They promised 'change', but some new Labour members of the House of Commons and House of Lords are clearly in position to deliver an unchanged 'elite…
Aug 1
•
Ben Rubin
22
riseuk.substack.com
18:10
July 2024
The Business of the NHS
Our public health system has been transformed into a captive £200bn-a-year public-private marketplace, run by secret networks of unelected leaders for…
Jul 29
•
Ben Rubin
21
riseuk.substack.com
10:15
Introducing... Paulus Gerardus Josephus Maria Polman
The former Unilever CEO is one of the most powerful and best-connected people you've almost certainly never heard of.
Jul 26
•
Ben Rubin
16
riseuk.substack.com
11:58
What's up with the letter 'B'?
B-Corp, B Team, Be for Good and the Better Business Act. They present as separate, yet on closer inspection are intrinsically linked. Is this simply a…
Jul 26
•
Ben Rubin
14
riseuk.substack.com
11:50
What is the B-Corp movement?
Whilst presenting itself as an organic, grass-roots movement focused on business ethics, B-Corp is actually another globalist control mechanism designed…
Jul 26
•
Ben Rubin
10
riseuk.substack.com
12:06
