Rise UK

Home
Podcast
ai
climate
consulting
covid
faith
g3p
israel
nhs
race
uk
us
wef
Store
About
Mike Robinson - The Unwritten Constitution
“We’re all equal under the law, and the law comes from something outside of us.”
  
Ben Rubin
Charles Malet - The risks and rewards of decentralisation
Crucial lessons for anyone building a parallel reality.
  
Ben Rubin
Amnesty UK's silence is damning
How can an organisation credibly represent human rights when it blatantly ignores encouragement to extreme violence against political dissidents? The…
  
Ben Rubin
11:46
AI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy
How Common Purpose, Open Societies, the Bilderberg Group, Chatham House, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Obama Foundation and UK Labour are using AI to…
  
Ben Rubin
4
8:22
Letter to Sacha Deshmukh, CEO of Amnesty UK
Update on yesterday's UKC segment: does Amnesty's UK Country Coordinator support violence against political dissidents?
  
Ben Rubin
23
Is the government coordinating UK street protests?
Recent 'anti-fascist' protests have been presented as an organic uprising of the British working class. Closer inspection shows this not to be the case…
  
Ben Rubin
12
10:58
Net-Zero: Betrayal of a Nation
How Keir Starmer, the British Royals and a clandestine network of international investors and 'change agents' are building a private global energy…
  
Ben Rubin
4
18:16
Labour Class of 2024
They promised 'change', but some new Labour members of the House of Commons and House of Lords are clearly in position to deliver an unchanged 'elite…
  
Ben Rubin
18:10

July 2024

The Business of the NHS
Our public health system has been transformed into a captive £200bn-a-year public-private marketplace, run by secret networks of unelected leaders for…
  
Ben Rubin
13
10:15
Introducing... Paulus Gerardus Josephus Maria Polman
The former Unilever CEO is one of the most powerful and best-connected people you've almost certainly never heard of.
  
Ben Rubin
5
11:58
What's up with the letter 'B'?
B-Corp, B Team, Be for Good and the Better Business Act. They present as separate, yet on closer inspection are intrinsically linked. Is this simply a…
  
Ben Rubin
12
11:50
What is the B-Corp movement?
Whilst presenting itself as an organic, grass-roots movement focused on business ethics, B-Corp is actually another globalist control mechanism designed…
  
Ben Rubin
2
12:06
© 2024 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture