A NAKED POWER GRAB

UK Column News segment from 14 July.

English Devolution marches on. But of course, it has nothing to do with actual devolution and everything to do with binding the country ever-more tightly to the centralised global power structure while making $trillions for international investors at the expense of the British people.

Sauce:

UK Parliament: English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill

LBC: Labour was elected to deliver change and our English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will do just that

County Councils Network: Strategic Authorities

From the City.

Ben Rubin

