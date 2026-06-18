ALBANIA: LABORATORY FOR THE NWO

UK Column News segment from 15th June 2026.

Significant attention has been focused on Albania in recent weeks due to the Sazan Island development being backed and promoted by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. This “new Epstein island” and the backlash against it were covered by Vanessa Beeley on UK Column News on the 3rd and 10th June.

Building on Vanessa’s excellent reporting, Brian and I thought it vital to shine a light on the other side of the geopolitical machinery circulating around this controversy, namely Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s long-standing relationship with the Soros family and former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

As referenced in our report, this excellent presentation by Albanian Dr Olsi Jazexhi at the late Ian R. Crane’s Alternative View event in May 2018 provides a detailed history of how his Balkan homeland was comprehensively destroyed by Western globalists.

This is a sobering and impeccably referenced description of how nations are raped and pillaged by their own political leaders for the benefit of a transnational predator class. All of whom are operating from positions of extreme power, wealth and privilege right up to the present day.

Importantly, this exploitation doesn’t just relate to the extraction of natural resources like oil and gas. This email from Thorbjørn Jagland, the disgraced Norwegian former Secretary General of the Council of Europe, to Jeffrey Epstein gives a clear indication of what else has been happening behind the scenes:

Dark times. Justice will prevail.

Veritas omnia vincit.

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Ben Rubin

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