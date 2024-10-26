Hello Substack.

I hope you're having a wonderful Saturday.

If you've been enjoying the channel over the past few weeks, please consider making a financial contribution.

I have a huge backlog of new films and articles to publish between now and the end of the year. I also have to cover some urgent expenses over the next few days so any amount, small or large, will help and keep me focused on the job at hand.

You can support me in one of four ways:

Take out a paid subscription to Substack via this link. Make a donation to my Ko-Fi page via this link. Purchase your next device, including de-Googled mobile phones and Linux laptops, from Incognito Privacy Tech. Make a direct transfer to my UK bank account. If you’d like to do this, please respond to this email and I’ll send you my details.

If just a quarter of the people reading this email are able to chip in, then I’ll easily make my funding target.

Like most creative people, this is my least favourite part of the job...!

Thank you so much for your ongoing support.

God bless you all.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram