Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Black's avatar
Paul Black
1d

Rosa Koire RIP saw these shenanigans coming - Behind the Green Mask was prescient.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Dimond's avatar
Adam Dimond
1d

Nailed it again, mate. Who else is fed up with these fuckers? Why can't they just go off and play in their own sandpit and let us get on with it. It's like a parallel universe. I don't think most of us ' proles' are buying it but are too busy just trying to get by. I'm just looking forward to the day when these 52 ' useful idiots ' are politely told to stick it where the sun don't shine. I'm not being ' holier than thou, either, I'm ashamed to say I was one of those back in the day who fell for that ' handy wavy' Rand corporation' bullshit :-(.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture