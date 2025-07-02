We are going to start seeing lots more things like this.

A bold new initiative is set to redefine how culture is shaped across the West of England, as 52 citizens are selected to take part in the UK’s first Citizens’ Assembly dedicated to the arts and creativity.

This is being presented as a ‘community led’ and ‘democratic’ initiative to decide how to ‘reshape culture’. But it’s actually a Government, Corporate and 1%-backed social engineering programme designed to destroy local culture and align it with a technocratic global system.

The woman running the programme, Helen Godwin, is Mayor of West of England (the expanded metro region nobody asked for). Immediately before this she was employed in Local Government Transformation by PwC, the global consulting firm who are Strategic Partners of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As regular readers will know, WEF and the United Nations (UN) signed a partnership agreement in 2019 to collaborate on delivery of the supposed ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs), a set of global governance targets created by, amongst others, the same people who planned the recent conflict with Iran.

At the risk of repeating myself ad nauseam, this type of system meets the technical definition of fascism set out by Mussolini (who invented fascism). He said it could also be called ‘Corporatism’, as it involves a merger of State and Corporate power.

The process described in the article presents itself as ‘democratic’, but it only involves 52 people for the entire West of England, which equates to 0.00001% of the population (seriously, wtf).

Those ‘lucky’ enough to be selected will participate in a highly stage-managed process designed to deliver a specific set of outcomes, in order to unlock ‘impact investment’ from higher up in the global command structure. This will then be directed towards something they call ‘culture’, but is really nothing of the sort.

The 52 assembly members, selected through a civic lottery run by the Sortition Foundation, will meet from September to October in a series of events that promise to be immersive and creative. Their discussions will shape a regional Cultural Delivery Plan, set for publication in November 2025.

In fact, this is literally the opposite of how real culture develops. Which is from the bottom up, by individuals and small groups working independently at grassroots level, for the love of it with no involvement from the State or Corporate interests.

This is *literally* the only way genuine culture evolves. And we can all participate in it every day by getting up and doing something creative and / or supporting those who are. It doesn’t require a heavy handed, state-led ‘process’ to decide what the entire region’s ‘culture’ is going to be.

The entire premise is completely flawed.

“I can’t wait to see the ideas and energy of the new Citizens’ Assembly on culture. Their collective voice will be an important part of shaping our plans on culture, which will be developed and delivered with partners from the sector and local councils.” Helen Godwin

This also embeds the idea that the only way culture can be funded is through grants from charitable Foundations, which are ultimately set up to serve the social agenda and interests of the 1%.

This too is completely false. When it’s working properly a cultural ecosystem is completely self-sustaining and works symbiotically within a broader economic system. In fact this is a major part of the actual underlying issue which needs to be addressed, but isn’t in this programme. I.e. our economy has been deliberately destroyed over the past 50 years by the same people running the process.

There is literally nothing appropriate about this pseudo-democratic cultural process and it’s a real shame to see representatives of St Pauls Carnival and Trinity Centre, who I believe do some good work, have been drawn into this neo-Marxist shit fest.

We don’t need it.

From the coast.

Rubin

