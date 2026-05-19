EPSTEIN: ARCHITECT OF GLOBAL CONTROL
Unravelling Jeffrey Epstein's role in creating the funding mechanism for the UN Sustainable Development and Impact Investing agenda, as well as the CBDC that will be used to enforce compliance.
Brian Gerrish and I discuss the central role played by Jeffrey Epstein in developing the financing model that underpins the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and Impact Investing agendas, as well as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that will be used to enforce compliance across the entire global economic system.
The conversation draws on UK Column’s own extensive research into the UN, World Economic Forum (WEF), and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) programmes, as well as an exceptional series of articles written by Esc Key.
Esc Key’s articles referenced in this discussion are as follows:
Epstein: The Switchboard Operator
Epstein II: The Development of a Digital Currency
Epstein III: The Intelligence Channel
The Waddesdon Papers
The Innovation Hub
The SDG Machine
Maxwell
So few yet to grasp esc keys work and I'm so glad you guys are covering the insights and implications.
Wonderful conversation, thoroughly enjoyed this one.