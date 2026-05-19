Brian Gerrish and I discuss the central role played by Jeffrey Epstein in developing the financing model that underpins the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and Impact Investing agendas, as well as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that will be used to enforce compliance across the entire global economic system.

The conversation draws on UK Column’s own extensive research into the UN, World Economic Forum (WEF), and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) programmes, as well as an exceptional series of articles written by Esc Key.



Esc Key’s articles referenced in this discussion are as follows:



Epstein: The Switchboard Operator

Epstein II: The Development of a Digital Currency

Epstein III: The Intelligence Channel

The Waddesdon Papers

The Innovation Hub

The SDG Machine

Maxwell

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