Escape Key is a writer and researcher of extraordinary talent. He has a professional background in complex systems analysis, and has spent the past two years trawling through several centuries of policy documents, public statements, philosophical treatises, congressional records, operational manuals, and works of fiction to identify the methods, means, and origins of a global dictatorship that has already been built.

He has, in effect, ‘reverse engineered’ the full architecture of the system out of publicly available information. Now we can see, articulate, understand, and explain how the system operates. This means we can properly challenge and begin to deconstruct it.

As anyone well-versed in the issues we’re describing will know, the network of control is breathtaking in its scope and ambition. It touches on every area of society and in all countries around the world. But its roots, and its primary method of control, lie in the central banking system, which is the focus of this initial conversation.

My questions to Escape Key: What is the ‘clearing house’ mechanism? Where did it come from, and how has it been used to place ever-greater amounts of information and power into the hands of a tiny, unelected group of self-proclaimed ‘elites’, hell-bent on the total subjugation of the human race?

It was an honour to record this first ever interview with one of the most important writers and researchers working today.

Watch back via UK Column.

Or on YouTube:

You can follow and support Escape Key via his Substack.

Some recommended articles to get you started:

