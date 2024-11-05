FROM CENTRALISED TO DISTRIBUTED
"If we approach this in the right way, it will spark a 21st Century Renaissance. A flourishing-forth of art, science, wealth and culture not seen since the Middle Ages." PATTERN
I’m excited to share this update from PATTERN, outlining our vision for building parallel, distributed systems of culture, economy and governance.
Our ambition is to spark a 21st Century Renaissance:
I’m also proud to announce PATTERN’s first Accelerator Programme, which kicks off on November 16.
If you, or someone you know, is thinking about launching a new small business or charity and wants to hit the ground running in 2025, this could be for you.
Find out more here:
From London.
Ben Rubin
We are designed to CREATE. When we aren't oppressed through varying forms of tyranny on a global scale, what else could happen if we overcome our adversaries???
Miraculous things are bound to happen! Grab your popcorn, gmo free!!!