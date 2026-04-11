Please take the time to listen to this crucial interview by Deep Dive Perspective with Gilad Atzmon, the esteemed writer, cultural commentator and jazz musician who is, without question, one of the most important contemporary voices speaking about the Jewish question and the modern state of Israel.

Gilad served in the IDF. He left Israel at 30. He now identifies as neither Israeli nor Jewish. And he argues that what's driving the war on Iran isn't Zionism — it's something older, deeper, and far more dangerous.

In this episode, Gilad makes the case that Israel has undergone a fundamental transformation: from a secular Zionist project into a theocratic, religiously-driven state shaped by Judaic scripture, Rabbi Kook's philosophy, and a political culture of impunity. He traces this shift from the kibbutz era through Likud's 1977 victory, Netanyahu's 1996 electoral realignment, and into the religious nationalism of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich that now drives Israeli state policy — including the war on Iran.

As someone of mixed Jewish heritage (via my paternal grandfather) who actually knew very little about Jewish history and culture, Gilad has been a vital source of information over the past few years.

His Facebook page and Telegram channel provide a constant stream of beautifully written and challenging commentary about the state of Israel and Judaism more broadly.

He is a courageous warrior poet and I can’t recommend his work highly enough.

Respect.

Rubin

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