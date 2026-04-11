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Ned's avatar
Ned
Apr 11

I asked Gilad to provide some music for me several years ago. I asked for a rendition of the gallery theme music from the children's TV show Vision On, which he'd never heard of. He did so, in 24 hours or so...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGrx-snnR_4

... and for 'Bloke In A Field' Ian R. Crane RIP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DE13XfW2Ec

I remember, in an Istanbul hotel room, watching his discussion with Robert Faurisson. It was very moving.

This is the book that made such an impact

https://gilad.online/books/the-wandering-who-zero-books-2011

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1 reply by Ben Rubin
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grahamlyons
Apr 13

A rare Gilad interview and well worth the watch...profound and nuanced...and unequivocal when needed, e.g. "We are dealing with a genocidal, suicidal entity...[with a] sickening worldview." What he said about the Biblical narrative of Gog-Magog accords with the work of Christopher Jon Bjerknes.

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