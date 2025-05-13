"The camp is a challenge to a system that has failed so many people." Joey

OCCUPY ST PAUL’S

A short while ago I came across three films recorded in late 2011 and early 2012 at the Occupy camp at St Paul's Cathedral, in the City of London. (Linked below)

These are important historical records of one of the most impactful and widely known international protests of the 21st Century. They also show very clearly how organic movements formed around legitimate grievances are aggressively infiltrated and subverted by vested interests using:

Disruptive change agents trained by secretive networks like Common Purpose. Pseudo-democratic governance processes like "Delphi technique" to stifle proper debate and manufacture consent to a pre-conceived agenda. "Climate Change" as an all-encompassing meta-narrative to prevent serious discussion about actual issues.

I found this particularly striking because it shows very clearly in the microcosm of Occupy St Pauls exactly what is happening across the whole of British society, and further afield, in 2025. I.e. disruptive corporate change agents forcing through a totalitarian agenda using fake democratic processes under the pretext of "Climate Change".

And, mark my words, the exact same people are behind it.

"The camp is a challenge to a system that has failed so many people." Joey

This first film shows a series of street interviews with protesters at Occupy St Paul's describing their reasons for being there, including:

Social, Political and Economic injustice.

The scandal of central banking.

Medicalisation of the human condition to create big-Pharma profits.

Blair and Bush escaping justice for war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Without exception, these issues are even more relevant today than when the film was first recorded. None of them has been solved. All of the primary actors are still at large. Many, like Blair, in positions of extraordinary influence in the Global hierarchy.

"There are people going around this planet who are training people all around the world how to hold these "democratic revolutions"... And what we're experiencing on the ground is it's basically a government pushing a New Age agenda." Du

Occupy protesters Dom, Du, Barry and others analyse and challenge the disruptive 'Climate Camp Action' change agents sent to infiltrate the camp.

What is Climate Camp Action? Why is their playbook the same in London, Bristol, Dublin and Vancouver? Where is their money going to? Who is pulling their strings?

"There's a hierarchy that doesn't want the people to speak." Malcolm Blackman

Finally, meet Saskia Kent. Common Purpose graduate and ringleader of the Climate Camp Action insurgency. Deliberately suppressing debate through a tightly controlled "General Assembly". Leading beyond authority. Creating unnecessary factions within the unified Occupy movement to neutralise the threat to the status quo.

Crucially: "Why's it all about Climate Change all of a sudden?" Anon

Conclusions:

2011 feels like a lifetime ago.

But the challenges and enemy we face are the same.

Common Purpose, democratic innovation and the "Climate Change" agenda are emphatically not what they claim to be. These are the tools and methods of global tyranny, designed to break and subjugate traditional societies.

We know their tricks and they can be seen across the whole of the UK - see all my previous and upcoming reporting on Demos, Apolitical Foundation and others…

Remain vigilant and call out the bullshit.

PS - If anyone knows any of the people in the video I would very much like to speak with them.

Thanks to Mark Windows and Kevin Hun for the films. Great work, fellas.

From the trenches.

Ben Rubin

