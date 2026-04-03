Notes and links below (including some stuff referenced in the conversation.)

I also highly recommend watching Nick’s interview with Dilly Hussain from 5Pillars, one of the leading Muslim podcasts in the UK.

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After joining the National Front at the age of 14, Griffin went on to serve as Chairman of the British National Party from 1999-2014.

He ran as a parliamentary candidate for Barking and Dagenham in the 2010 general election, losing to Labour MP, and new head of OFCOM, Margaret Hodge. He also served as Member of the European Parliament for North West England, 2009-2014.

Griffin is bullish but cautious about the recent surge of interest in British nationalism. His recent open letter to Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, provides a sobering take on the electoral prospects of nationalist candidates and makes detailed suggestions on how efforts may be better directed for wider and more beneficial impact on the nationalist cause.

In particular he is interested in the development of charities, businesses and parallel institutions designed to give British people ethnic consciousness, drive social cohesion and provide the economic, cultural and political structures required to rebuild British society.

In 2005, Griffin was put on trial for stirring up racial hatred after comments about Pakistani grooming gangs operating across the North of England. He was acquitted in 2006 after a jury accepted the defence that his comments related to a religion, Islam, rather than a race of people.

Given the ongoing revelations of recent years regarding the existence and scale of the grooming gangs, as well as the complicity of the political establishment in covering them up, it seems clear Nick Griffin has been vindicated by history and should be applauded for his role as one of the first people to talk publicly about these extraordinary crimes.

It was also fascinating, given his record of criticising Islam, to hear him talk about his regular contacts with Muslim leaders across the UK, and his belief that all nationalists (even ethno-nationalists) would be well advised to engage in diplomatic bridge-building and coordination against common enemies.

You can follow Nick Griffin on Substack, X and Telegram.

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In the interview I mention this clip from Instagram:

I also mentioned Jonathan Bowden.

For those unfamiliar, this is a good place to start:

Love.

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