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James McNally's avatar
James McNally
Apr 3

I think he talks sense , I like him a lot.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Apr 4Edited

Mr Griffin is the first politician I’ve heard from in my adult life (I’m 66 this month) who has made me prick up my ears.

I must say, as regards Westminster politics, I’ve long concluded it is completely lost. I might be wrong. I hope I’m wrong.

Nick is a class act, thinks around important topics fully. Has interesting and realistic sounding things to say.

I can hardly believe I’m writing this, but if there was a local organisation in gestation, I might be able to help and might bring something. I’m in East Kent. I’ve zero experience or even exposure to politics, and I don’t think I’d be any good at front line politics. I’ve also absolutely zero interest in it, myself.

But I’m a decent thinker and writer. And I care about the future of my children and grandchildren and everyone around them.

We are in extremely serious trouble right now.

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