Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jazminew38@gmail.com's avatar
jazminew38@gmail.com
4d

I only knew David Miller since his arrest in Bristol and followed him since but I knew the Great Vanessa Beeley for over a decade and followed her since day one of smelling something fishy about Syria and the so called Rebels or terrorists created and funded by UK, US and IS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eleanor M Owens's avatar
Eleanor M Owens
2d

I wrote an article about illegal organ trafficking and noticed a connection between Israel and Ukraine. Does anyone know any more about this? https://eleanormowens.substack.com/p/israels-illegal-organ-trafficking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture