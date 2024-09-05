Really enjoyed speaking with Jamie from Incognito Privacy Tech about the shift to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS).

Migrating from Big Tech (i.e. Apple, Microsoft, Google) is one of the most important steps towards reclaiming our sovereignty.

Jamie is doing big things to help accelerate this process.

Share

Head to Incognito Privacy Tech to get your LINUX Laptop or de-Googled privacy phone now (affiliate link).

Join the conversation on Mighty Networks.

Listen to the conversation on the PATTERN Substack:

Love.

Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share