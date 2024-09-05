JAMIE T - INCOGNITO PRIVACY TECH
NEW PODCAST: Migrating from Big Tech (i.e. Apple, Microsoft, Google) is one of the most important steps towards reclaiming our sovereignty.
Really enjoyed speaking with Jamie from Incognito Privacy Tech about the shift to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS).
Jamie is doing big things to help accelerate this process.
Love.
Rubin
