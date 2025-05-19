Rise UK

Rise UK

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
3

KCBIB #1 / 19 May 2025

What it's all about...
Ben Rubin's avatar
Ben Rubin
May 19, 2025
7
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you everyone who tuned in live.

See you tomorrow at 6PM UK time.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture