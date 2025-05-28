Rise UK

Rise UK

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
1

KCBIB #8

Bodmin, Cornwall and the Beating of the Bounds. How centuries of English heritage are being systematically destroyed by an unholy mix of money and politics.
Ben Rubin's avatar
Ben Rubin
May 28, 2025
5
1
Share
Transcript

More information here.

It’s a war of attrition.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture