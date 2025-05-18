And I will punish the world for their evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; and I will cause the arrogancy of the proud to cease, and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible. Isaiah 13:11
Trying something new.
See you there…?
Ben Rubin
And I will punish the world for their evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; and I will cause the arrogancy of the proud to cease, and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible. Isaiah 13:11
Trying something new.
See you there…?
Ben Rubin
No posts
Look forward to it!
OK, await your call. Zero dosh and plenty dosh. Marketing needs to encourage the mean greedies with plenty to let go of some, as I know, it is not like all have worked harder than others.