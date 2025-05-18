Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lis's avatar
Lis
3d

Look forward to it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul's avatar
Paul
4d

OK, await your call. Zero dosh and plenty dosh. Marketing needs to encourage the mean greedies with plenty to let go of some, as I know, it is not like all have worked harder than others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture