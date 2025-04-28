Share this postRise UKLive!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript48Share this postRise UKLive!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore131Live!A little hello and test of the Substack live functionality. Will be doing more of these over the coming weeks.Ben RubinApr 28, 202548Share this postRise UKLive!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore131ShareTranscriptTalking about big tech, censorship and some of the stuff I’ve seen over the past couple of years since starting this thing!Get more from Ben Rubin in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appBen RubinJoin us on TelegramJoin me on TwitterJoin me on InstagramBuy me a Ko-FiBuy Rise merchDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postRise UKLive!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRise UK - Keep Calm Babylon is BurningUniting the British people.Fighting systemic corruption.Raising collective consciousness.Uniting the British people. Fighting systemic corruption. Raising collective consciousness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBen RubinRecent EpisodesNever let a good crisis go to wasteFeb 12 • Ben RubinDemos, Labour and the Satanic CabalDec 10, 2024 • Ben RubinDERELICTION OF DUTYNov 25, 2024 • Ben RubinPRISONERS OF THE JAPANESEOct 27, 2024 • Ben RubinDr Anne McCloskey & Alisa KeaneOct 13, 2024 • Ben RubinUN Summit of the FutureOct 7, 2024 • Ben RubinAI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative DemocracyAug 14, 2024 • Ben Rubin
Share this post