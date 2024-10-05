I’m thrilled to be speaking with Dr Anne McCloskey about the extraordinarily totalitarian health laws being proposed in Northern Ireland. The State has put forward legislation that would place unparalleled power into the hands of the NI Department of Health, operating under direct supervision by the WHO.

I’m particularly excited for the conversation, as Dr McCloskey is something of a personal hero, having been one of the strongest and most compelling voices from within the health system speaking out against the unspeakable damage being caused by the COVID vaccination programme in 2021. Her video testimony inspired one of the earliest posts on this Substack.

Dr. McCloskey was convicted in November 2020 for breaching Covid-19 regulations by addressing an anti-lockdown rally in Guildhall Square. She was fined £240, which she refused to pay, leading to her arrest and imprisonment for 14 days in June 2024. However, she was released after an unknown third party paid the fine.

At the time of her imprisonment, she was running as an independent in Foyle in the UK general election.

Join us live via » this link « from 4PM UK time, this coming Monday 7th October.

Public Health Bill for Northern Ireland

In summary, elements of the legislation include monitoring and surveillance, restrictions on movement, lockdowns, mandatory testing and protective clothing such as masks. You can read a detailed analysis of the proposed legislation here.

The NI Department of Health is running a public consultation, due to end on October 14.

My assessment is that the proposals mark a clear escalation and ‘doubling down’ on draconian ‘public health’ measures that were demonstrably unnecessary and ineffective during the COVID saga of 2020-2022.

Dr McCloskey and I will be discussing the proposed legislation in the context of Northern Ireland’s long history under British rule, which has seen the region consistently used by the British state as a testing ground for new policies and approaches to subjugating and brutalising native populations.

We look forward to seeing some of your there for the discussion and will be making ample time at the end for a Q&A.

From London.

Ben Rubin

