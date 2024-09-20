Saturday September 21, I'll be recording a conversation with my esteemed UK Column colleague, Diane Rasmussen McAdie. You can join us live by registering for the Pattern Mighty Network and heading to the Events section.

The stream will start at 12pm UK time.

Alongside her work with UK Column, Diane is Professor of Social Informatics in the School of Computing, Engineering, and the Built Environment (SCEBE) at Edinburgh Napier University.

Her research centres around social informatics, which broadly examines the relationships among individuals, society, information, and technology. Her current areas of focus are ethical metadata, non-textual metadata, new research methods for social media analysis, and online health information provision.

We'll be talking about the decades-long assault on higher education, and how best to protect and preserve the University system for future generations.

I hope you can join us.

If not, don’t worry, the recording will be shared next week.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

