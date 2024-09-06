Saturday September 7 (tomorrow), I'll be recording a conversation with Will Keyte from Common Law Constitution for PATTERN. You can join us live by registering for our Mighty Network and heading to the Events section.

The stream will start at 11am UK time.

Will’s work is primarily concerned with the re-exposure and uncovering of some deeply hidden information about the British Constitution.

The British people and even the Freedom Movement itself have largely ignored or even avoided this information in the past and appear not to realise that the knowledge of this concealed information would provide them with not only the antidote to the current condition of criminal government overreach and the loss of our liberties, but would also set the people on a path of a much deeper awakening of consciousness and lead humanity towards a more enlightened future.

I hope you can join us.

If not, don’t worry, the recording will be shared next week.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share