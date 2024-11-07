You can watch the interview live over on Mighty Network from 6.30PM UK time tonight: Thursday, 7 November.

Working on the land his family have farmed for 350 years has given Gareth Wyn Jones a unique perspective on life.

His land includes 2,000 acres farmed by a community partnership, where Jones bases his cattle and sheep farm. He is also caretaker of 27,000 acres of open hill land, some owned by the Crown and the Abergwegraggion Mountain owned by the National Trust.

He is highly active on social media, with over 2.5 million followers on his YouTube channel. His commitment to sharing information and championing the life of a farmer led him to being named National Farmers’ Union’s Welsh Community Champion in 2014.

We'll be discussing the crucial importance farmers play in national life, how Britain can become more food independent and resilient, and how we can all get back to living in harmony with our natural environment.

E pluribus unum.

From London.

Ben Rubin

