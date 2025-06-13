Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Boddington's avatar
Andy Boddington
2d

Have you seen the video of Peter Thiel being asked about his surveillance and that people don't want it , as he's walking along a road in a city? Oosh, whoever did it , great work, this Thiel bloke is SO full of hate and smugness but he is SO stressed out by it all too. You can see it in his cheek, demeanour and silent anger. What a prick ! This stuff definiteky works, well done Ben !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Rubin and others
Ian Lambton's avatar
Ian Lambton
2d

Pleasing to think that 'THEY' are watching UKC, perhaps wearing incontinence pants, and pushing the panic button when you blow the whistle. Her resignation may have been coincidental, however, the possibility that it was not remains strong.

Whether or not you were responsible, the announcement is very welcome. Congratulations Mr Rubin on a job well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Rubin
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture