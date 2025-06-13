On Monday I delivered a UK Column report about Makespace Oxford, a British state-led initiative to radically transform and ‘decolonise’ our society from top to bottom. Ushering in a collectivist ‘new world order’ completely incompatible with our National heritage and culture.
As highlighted in the report, Makespace Oxford is overseen by British Civil Servant Ashufta Alam, who seems to think it’s appropriate to weaponise government institutions against those who fund them:
It’s subsequently been brought to my attention that on the very same day, Alam resigned from her position:
Head to Companies House for the source.
Is this a coincidence?
Maybe.
Maybe not.
It’s impossible to say.
But I like to think we got them on the ropes a bit this week :)
Let’s keep up the pressure.
Peace and love.
Ben Rubin
Have you seen the video of Peter Thiel being asked about his surveillance and that people don't want it , as he's walking along a road in a city? Oosh, whoever did it , great work, this Thiel bloke is SO full of hate and smugness but he is SO stressed out by it all too. You can see it in his cheek, demeanour and silent anger. What a prick ! This stuff definiteky works, well done Ben !
Pleasing to think that 'THEY' are watching UKC, perhaps wearing incontinence pants, and pushing the panic button when you blow the whistle. Her resignation may have been coincidental, however, the possibility that it was not remains strong.
Whether or not you were responsible, the announcement is very welcome. Congratulations Mr Rubin on a job well done.