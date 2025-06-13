On Monday I delivered a UK Column report about Makespace Oxford, a British state-led initiative to radically transform and ‘decolonise’ our society from top to bottom. Ushering in a collectivist ‘new world order’ completely incompatible with our National heritage and culture.

As highlighted in the report, Makespace Oxford is overseen by British Civil Servant Ashufta Alam, who seems to think it’s appropriate to weaponise government institutions against those who fund them:

It’s subsequently been brought to my attention that on the very same day, Alam resigned from her position:

Head to Companies House for the source.

Is this a coincidence?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

It’s impossible to say.

But I like to think we got them on the ropes a bit this week :)

Let’s keep up the pressure.

Peace and love.

Ben Rubin

