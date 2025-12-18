MILLENIYULE - TONIGHT!
From 8PM UK. Myself, Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson will be repping the UK Column on 2025's Milleniyule. Join us >>
We’re delighted to be invited back by the Vile Vlogger aka Millennial Woes for another round of Christmas cheer on Milleniyule 2025.
Available on all alt platforms, take your pick (links embedded):
We kick off at 8PM UK time.
Hope to see you there!
Peace and love.
Rubin
PS - been a while, more soon come :)
From Oz, where " 'Tis the season to be psy-opped": Good one, Ben. You started the year with a memorable speech from the Cornish coast (a segment of which I sent to Reiner Fuellmich and he loved it!), now you can finish it equally memorably. 2026 will bring plenty of Clown World nonsense for us to ridicule/lampoon. Happy Yuletide!