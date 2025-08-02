Morgoth is one of the most important commentators on contemporary British society. He is a working class autodidact who has more intellectual clout than a university of tenured professors, A proud son of the North East, and a wise and considered counterpoint to the supposedly ‘progressive’ liberalism that dominates institutional discourse and policy.

Our discussion is framed by George Orwell’s 1942 essay ‘England Your England’. Writing at the height of the Second World War, Orwell told us that:

(England) is continuous, it stretches into the future and the past, there is something in it that persists, as in a living creature. What can the England of 1940 have in common with the England of 1840? But then, what have you in common with the child of five whose photograph your mother keeps on the mantelpiece? Nothing, except that you happen to be the same person.

My question to Morgoth: is England in 2025 continuous with the country Orwell wrote about 83 years ago?

Watch back via UK Column, or YouTube for those who partake:

You can follow Morgoth via Substack, YouTube, and X. A recent highlight:

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Share