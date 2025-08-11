Rise UK

OPERATION STARGATE: THE REAL INVASION OF EUROPE

While the continent descends into chaos and breakdown, the technological infrastructure of a new world order is steadily being built.
Ben Rubin
Aug 11, 2025
UK Column News Segment from 11 August.

Ordo ab chao.

Benjamin Rubin

Sauce:

28:38 Just Security: What Just Happened: Trump’s Announcement of the Stargate AI Infrastructure Project

The Washington Post: ‘King of the cannibals’: How Sam Altman took over Silicon Valley

Fox Business: Trump's AI vision takes shape as Oracle and OpenAI expand massive Stargate infrastructure project

World Economic Forum (WEF): The UAE's Stargate project hints at how AI can be integrated into national infrastructure

LinkedIn: Josh Payne

Let The Bull Run: AI hyperscaler, Nscale, to invest $2.5 (£2) billion in the UK data centre industry over the next three years

BBC: Loughton AI data centre plans would create 750 jobs

