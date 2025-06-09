ORDER OUT OF CHAOS

Four segments from today’s UK Column News from myself and Brian Gerrish.
While LA burns and the media obsess over Trump and Musk, a new global order is being built in the background.
The UK is taking the lead. The impact is global.
Citizens are being bullied, gaslit and coerced into compliance.
Now’s the time to fight back.
As LA Burns, British Media Fans the Flames of Division and Disorder
The Independent: Fires erupt in streets as anti-ICE protests continue for second day in LA
Daily Mail: Trump orders the arrest of everyone in face masks and says 'bring in the troops' as LA burns, looting breaks out and violence spirals out of control following ICE protests
The Telegraph: Concern over mass migration is 'terrorist ideology', Prevent says (Archived)
Makespace Oxford
Makespace Oxford: The what & the why
Google Drive: Meanwhile in Oxfordshire Impact Report - Makespace Oxford (PDF)
LinkedIn: Ashufta Alam
GOV.UK (2020): Guidance - Getting Building Fund
Renewable Energy Performance Platform: International development veteran joins REPP’s Board
Oxfordshire Internationalisation Plan
The Illusion of Choice: It’s Happening Whether You Like It or Not
15:20 Big Community Conversation: Last year the Government published a White Paper on devolution and local government reorganisation, with the aim of bringing power closer to the people
A Manifesto for Whose Society? The Quiet Influence of Collaborate CIC
20:32 Clarence Centre for Enterprise & Innovation: Collaborate - Who we are
Collaborate CIC: Collaborate’s Manifesto for a Collaborative Society
LinkedIn: Lord Victor Adebowale CBE
LinkedIn: Axel Heitmueller
LinkedIn: Collaborate CIC’s post
We’re at the brink of a once in the lifetime opportunity to re-examine and re-shape how local government operates in England.
Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods: ICON’s Interim Report, Think Neighbourhoods
Local Trust: Explore by area
NHS England: Neighbourhood health guidelines 2025/26
GOV.UK: Plan for Neighbourhoods: prospectus
