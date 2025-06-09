ORDER OUT OF CHAOS

Four segments from today’s UK Column News from myself and Brian Gerrish.

While LA burns and the media obsess over Trump and Musk, a new global order is being built in the background.

The UK is taking the lead. The impact is global.

Citizens are being bullied, gaslit and coerced into compliance.

Now’s the time to fight back.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Links:

As LA Burns, British Media Fans the Flames of Division and Disorder

The Independent: Fires erupt in streets as anti-ICE protests continue for second day in LA

Daily Mail: Trump orders the arrest of everyone in face masks and says 'bring in the troops' as LA burns, looting breaks out and violence spirals out of control following ICE protests

The Telegraph: Concern over mass migration is 'terrorist ideology', Prevent says (Archived)

Makespace Oxford

Makespace Oxford: The what & the why

Google Drive: Meanwhile in Oxfordshire Impact Report - Makespace Oxford (PDF)

LinkedIn: Ashufta Alam

GOV.UK (2020): Guidance - Getting Building Fund

Renewable Energy Performance Platform: International development veteran joins REPP’s Board

Oxfordshire Internationalisation Plan

The Illusion of Choice: It’s Happening Whether You Like It or Not

15:20 Big Community Conversation: Last year the Government published a White Paper on devolution and local government reorganisation, with the aim of bringing power closer to the people

A Manifesto for Whose Society? The Quiet Influence of Collaborate CIC

20:32 Clarence Centre for Enterprise & Innovation: Collaborate - Who we are

Collaborate CIC: Collaborate’s Manifesto for a Collaborative Society

LinkedIn: Lord Victor Adebowale CBE

LinkedIn: Axel Heitmueller

LinkedIn: Collaborate CIC’s post

We’re at the brink of a once in the lifetime opportunity to re-examine and re-shape how local government operates in England.

Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods: ICON’s Interim Report, Think Neighbourhoods

Local Trust: Explore by area

NHS England: Neighbourhood health guidelines 2025/26

GOV.UK: Plan for Neighbourhoods: prospectus

