As regular readers will know, I run another Substack called PATTERN focused on building distributed systems of culture, economy and governance away from centralised control.

I’ve been recording a lot of interviews for the project and am really excited about the direction things are heading. I highly recommend listening to everything we’ve recorded (obviously..!), but I’m particularly excited about the most recent ones with Alex Thomson, Justin Walker, Jason Liosatos and Jobst Landgrebe:

For more information about the project and what I’m up to over there, make sure to read our strategy:

And you can also find us on Telegram.

Blessings.

Ben Rubin

Rise UK

Share