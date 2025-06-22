I highly recommend this interview with Professor Judith Curry, former Chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Professor Curry speaks with great clarity and from significant personal experience about the capture of scientific institutions by the climate cabal:

“Your funding, your salary increase, your tenure case is tied to agreeing with the ‘consensus.’ It’s really about careerism and resources. They all have to dance to that same drum beat if they want to get professional recognition and professional advancement,”

Fantastic work from Freedom Research:

Please watch and share widely.

The myth of manmade Climate Change is the single largest driver of the global transition we are fighting. There is nothing more important or central to their plan. Without it, the whole thing falls over.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share