Professor Judith Curry: Climate Science Has Become Pseudo Science
Renowned climatologist Dr. Judith Curry debunks the myth of a climate consensus, revealing deep scientific disagreement on critical issues like the causes and impacts of warming.
I highly recommend this interview with Professor Judith Curry, former Chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Professor Curry speaks with great clarity and from significant personal experience about the capture of scientific institutions by the climate cabal:
“Your funding, your salary increase, your tenure case is tied to agreeing with the ‘consensus.’ It’s really about careerism and resources. They all have to dance to that same drum beat if they want to get professional recognition and professional advancement,”
The myth of manmade Climate Change is the single largest driver of the global transition we are fighting. There is nothing more important or central to their plan. Without it, the whole thing falls over.
Ben Rubin
This is a repeat and keep for posterity post:
Prof. David Bellamy’s speech to The Climate Change Conference, Cambridgeshire 19th March 2011.
David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend
https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best
It became pseudo science a quarter of a century ago.
I remember watching a video by a Nobel prize winner who had helped produce the first climate models upon which all the others today are still based and he said that he dumped the model as totally useless in the mid-90's because it simply could not do what any good model should be able to do and that is run backwards in time to accurately "predict" the climate for 100 years into the past which it completely failed to do.
If a model can't accurately "predict" 100 years into the past, as none of them can, how can it possibly accurately predict 100 years into the future as they all profess to do?