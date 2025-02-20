I’m proud to share this UK Column interview, which you can watch back here.

Rosemary Marshall describes herself as the 'angry grandmother'. I think a better term would be 'relentless' or 'implacable'.

Since the early days of the COVID 'vaccination' programme, Rosie Marshall has been working tirelessly to raise public awareness about those injured and killed by the experimental jabs in her home town of Sydney, Australia. And to hold those responsible in local government and the health system to account.

She does this in three ways:

As an organiser of the Sydney chapter of 'Forest of the Fallen'. A national movement to peacefully and thoughtfully commemorate those injured and killed in the COVID experiment. By creating temporary memorials on the beaches of North Sydney, Rosie and her colleagues raise public awareness of the devastation caused by the jabs and create space for the injured and dying to grieve and share their stories. Rosie regularly films visits to pharmacies who are still, to this day, injecting citizens with these toxic experimental therapies. She quietly but persistently challenges them about safety data and informed consent, often with striking results. By speaking truth to power at public meetings held by Sydney's local authorities to ensure elected officials are unable to claim ignorance in the face of the unspeakable damage their policies have inflicted on local people.

We should all take inspiration and encouragement from Rosie's bravery, and the tireless work she and her colleagues have been doing at Forest of the Fallen.

From London.

Ben Rubin.

