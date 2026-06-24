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Chrissie Murray's avatar
Chrissie Murray
Jun 24

Sam's videos are brilliant. I subscribe to his channel. Hugely informative and entertaining. Watching him doing battle, so politely, with the 'security' jobsworths in the orange haz jackets is hilarious. Thank's for putting the word out, Ben. Sam deserves more followers.

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1 reply by Ben Rubin
Calvin Perrins's avatar
Calvin Perrins
Jun 24

We live in an occultocracy. Those who have knowledge of what governs our reality and those who don't. Simples.

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