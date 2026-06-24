I first heard about Sam William a couple of years ago.

A friend shared a link to a legendary YouTuber and City of London tour guide who had done amazing work covering street protests, occult symbolism and the relentless tip-toe towards totalitarian governance in London especially, but also more broadly across the UK.

Sam was prolific between 2011 and 2018, before going dark without explanation until he resurfaced a few months ago.

He’s now rapidly became one of my favourite channels on YouTube, particularly for his exceptionally well researched documentaries about Masonic and Occult symbolism embedded into the fabric of British Cities - from London, Oxford and Brighton to the new towns of Milton Keynes and Welwyn Garden City. As well as a range of other related topics, all delivered in his inimitable style.

A few recent favourites below (of many, even just from this year). I highly recommend binging the entire channel.

And if you dig deep enough you’ll find him hanging around with Brian and Mike UKC way back at the Bilderberg Conference in 2013:

Nice work Sam.

Veritas omnia vincit.

B

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