For the past six years, Raja Miah MBE has been working tirelessly to expose criminal networks of Asian grooming gangs operating in his home town of Oldham, a topic I covered in detail during my first interview with him earlier this year.

In the pursuit of justice, Raja has turned the political campaigning skills he learnt at the start of his career at progressive institutions like The Young Foundation back against the establishment powers that trained him.

In the face of near-overwhelming opposition from Oldham Council and their collaborators in the media and police, Raja has galvanised his local community into completely disrupting the local political machinery by reducing the number of council seats held by Labour from a commanding 47 out of 60 to just 27, and unseating a succession of Labour council leaders in the process.

This is the very front line of political activism in the UK. Those seeking ways to bring the global agenda to a grinding halt would do well to examine and emulate Raja Miah's work in Oldham.

E pluribus unum.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

