I’m excited to share this interview I recorded with Raja Miah MBE for UK Column. I describe it as explosive, once you watch it you’ll understand why.

Systemic sexual exploitation of children is the defining issue of our age and, if there’s any justice in the world, it should bring down the British establishment.

Starting with this Labour government, who are up to their necks in this filth.

Thank you Raja Miah for having the courage to do what you’re doing.

Systemic abuse

Sexual exploitation of children is the fuel that powers the British political system. As uncomfortable as that statement may make some of us feel, it is undeniably true. This is a deep rooted phenomenon that goes back decades, maybe even centuries. And it’s as true for the political ‘right’ as it is for the political ‘left’, as well as the wider British establishment.

For the past 6 years Raja Miah MBE has been working tirelessly to expose criminal networks of Asian grooming gangs operating in his home town of Oldham. Gangs that have been systematically grooming and raping working class white women and children, with what appears to be the full knowledge and protection of local Labour politicians, social services, the police, judiciary and media.

In this hard hitting interview, Ben Rubin and Raja Miah reveal this to not be an isolated issue in a small town in the North of England, but a systemic culture of abuse and exploitation that runs to the very top of the Labour establishment. Including many serving politicians currently working to drive radical change across the Nation from senior positions in Keir Starmer’s government.

A full independent inquiry is the only route forward, and that cannot credibly be led by anyone from within the Labour Party, or the broader establishment that has done so much to enable and cover up these horrific crimes.

You can follow and support Raja’s work via his website

He also posts regularly on X

And broadcasts via his YouTube channel

Raja has been subjected to hit pieces by two fake alt media organisations who will be familiar to regular UK Column viewers:

Manchester Mill

Grooming Gangs, Cartels and the Poisoning of Oldham’s Politics

Elon Musk thinks there is a hidden grooming scandal in Oldham. Why can’t the police find it?

Tortoise Media

Big local lies: how misinformation is wrecking community politics

Further reading:

Jay Report | Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham 1997-2013

Greater Manchester Combined Authority | Child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester

Operation Augusta: GMP apologise to Greater Manchester child sexual exploitation victims for failings

Manchester Evening News | GMP bolsters monitoring unit as the number of registered sex offenders soars

Veritas omnia vincit.

From London.

Ben Rubin

