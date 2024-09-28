Sending thanks and respect to my brother Patrick Knight aka Killa P. I always value and appreciate our conversations.!

British people: reaching out to different communities and taking the time to break down complex and (some would say) controversial topics is the only constructive route forward for our society.

You will often be pleasantly surprised with how receptive people are to reasonable debate, and how aligned opinions can be.

You can watch back the full stream here.

Blessings.

From London.

Ben Rubin

