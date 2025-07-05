Rise UK

1d

Are you a journalist Ben ?

CCP SCOTLAND BOMBSHELL !! Scottish care homes owned by the Chinese state in tax havens

MASS MURDER ? By June 28, National Records of Scotland’s latest data shows nearly half all the 4,155 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have been in care homes.

https://ayetv.substack.com/p/wtf-the-chinese-ministry-of-finance

https://ayetv.substack.com/p/ccp-scotland-bombshell-scottish-care

2d

URGENT - DEAR BEN RUBIN

Could you please share this POST as i’m censored in Britain , thankyou

🇨🇳 CCP SCOTLAND BOMBSHELL !! Scottish care homes owned by the Chinese state in tax havens

MASS MURDER ? By June 28, National Records of Scotland’s latest data shows nearly half all the 4,155 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have been in care homes.

https://ayetv.substack.com/p/ccp-scotland-bombshell-scottish-care

