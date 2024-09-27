The Corruption is Real and Sickening
A new 16-minute video by respected researchers Drs Mark and Sam Bailey in New Zealand, that makes two references to my work looking into Tony Blair and My Life My Say.
The film also references work by the mighty Paul Cudenec from Winter Oak, who I spoke to earlier this year about the soul of the English, and other important matters.
You can find Mark and Sam Bailey’s film on their Substack:
From London.
Benjamin Rubin
Saw this. Good.
I look forward to the Bailey's talking to JJ Couey one day.
I suspect there is greater nuance to the virus/no virus 'debate.'
https://stream.gigaohm.bio/c/gigaohm_biological/videos