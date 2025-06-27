(Click the image to link to the video)

The dissolution of local councils is being passed off as a minor administrative change that will ultimately benefit the British people. It is, in fact, the latest manifestation of an international agenda to completely transform our societies and transition humanity to a single integrated global system of governance based around city-states and all-powerful mayors.

Ben Rubin and Brian Gerrish discuss recent developments at the front line of local politics, and place them in the context of decades of Global and European policies designed to deliver this ‘Great Transition’ by degrading British society and turning it into something it is not, and never should be. Without any kind of democratic process, and a total disregard for constitutional norms.

Luckily, there is still time to stop it.

Ben Rubin

