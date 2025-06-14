Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvonne Linton's avatar
Yvonne Linton
10h

When I remembered being tortured I was referred to the Maudsley. I didn’t know they had already got rid of the doctor who compiled the RAINS list. The type of therapy offered was pointless and inappropriate for DID . I never discussed those issues the whole time. Then I was never offered help again.

I use diy methods at home to try and find out what happened to me because if I can’t articulate a coherent story I can’t speak out . Im now considering MDMA if I can score any. Shame as I haven’t touched class A for 20 years but I no longer care if the drugs kill me. The torment is killing me slowly anyway

Vicky Ash says the Truth will set you free.

I would say that poor people without access to expensive therapy can’t access their truth so where’s our freedom going to come from?

Fck this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Rubin
Flowie Georgiou's avatar
Flowie Georgiou
10h

this is hideous.

there must be more that we can do to expose this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture