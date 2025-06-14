THE RAINS LIST
Satanic abusers named across British society. Crucial context to everything we see happening in this country and further afield.
See Christopher Spivey’s article for more commentary.
Publishing for awareness and future reference. A number of those named are currently in senior ministerial, ambassadorial and regulatory positions within the British establishment.
And let’s not forget the Royal family…
Ben Rubin
Join us on Telegram
Join me on Twitter
Join me on Instagram
When I remembered being tortured I was referred to the Maudsley. I didn’t know they had already got rid of the doctor who compiled the RAINS list. The type of therapy offered was pointless and inappropriate for DID . I never discussed those issues the whole time. Then I was never offered help again.
I use diy methods at home to try and find out what happened to me because if I can’t articulate a coherent story I can’t speak out . Im now considering MDMA if I can score any. Shame as I haven’t touched class A for 20 years but I no longer care if the drugs kill me. The torment is killing me slowly anyway
Vicky Ash says the Truth will set you free.
I would say that poor people without access to expensive therapy can’t access their truth so where’s our freedom going to come from?
Fck this
this is hideous.
there must be more that we can do to expose this.