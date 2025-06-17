Share this postRise UKTHE WATCHMANCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTHE WATCHMANIt was an honour to speak with Brian Gerrish about his background and the early days of UK Column.Ben RubinJun 17, 202512Share this postRise UKTHE WATCHMANCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62ShareWatch back now via the UK Column website.Or on YouTube, for those who still partake:SubscribeShare12Share this postRise UKTHE WATCHMANCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62Share
Thank you both
Thank you so much for what you both do. Turn slaughter into laughters. Like bogarts in Harry Potter make the demons ridiculous so they explode and destroy themselves.