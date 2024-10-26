This is a PATTERN podcast.

I’m really excited to share this wonderful conversation with the man behind The Woodlander Initiative. A grassroots movement buying plots of land in rural locations around the UK for recreational use and building off-grid communities.

Share

The overarching aim of The Woodlander Initiative is to take back control of our land, our freedoms and our future. They wish to create an environment where an alternative to the planned global technocratic transhuman vision can flourish and lead to a brighter future with a more traditional founding of family, nature and community.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi