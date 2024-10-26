THE WOODLANDER | LAND, FREEDOM, FUTURE
Simon, aka The Woodlander, has been living a decentralised, off-grid life for nearly a decade. He doesn't even have a bank account. I think I'm going to join him. Who's coming with us?
This is a PATTERN podcast.
I’m really excited to share this wonderful conversation with the man behind The Woodlander Initiative. A grassroots movement buying plots of land in rural locations around the UK for recreational use and building off-grid communities.
The overarching aim of The Woodlander Initiative is to take back control of our land, our freedoms and our future. They wish to create an environment where an alternative to the planned global technocratic transhuman vision can flourish and lead to a brighter future with a more traditional founding of family, nature and community.
From London.
Ben Rubin
