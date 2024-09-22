TONIGHT I’ll be reasoning live from 7pm UK time with legendary UK MC Patrick Knight, aka Killa P.

The stream launches direct from the Godcast YouTube channel at 7PM.

Patrick is a member of seminal Grime collective Roll Deep and one of the most respected voices in UK underground culture.

We’ll be reasoning through current affairs including mass immigration / UK race riots / Geo-politics / Life on the Street and more.

Join us on YouTube from 7PM.

Positive vibes and energy from LDN.

E plurisbus unum.

Out of many, one people.

Rubin

