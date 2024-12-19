Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Regular readers will be well aware of Tortoise, the Rothschild-affiliated new media organisation that’s just acquired The Observer and, from where I’m sitting, carried out a reverse takeover of Guardian Media Group.

Well last night the deal was formally closed, with Tortoise announcing more details of its plans for next year and beyond:

Tortoise will invest £25 million and combine its digital newsroom with that of the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, adding significant new editorial resources to the paper on a Sunday and building a daily digital Observer that includes podcasts, video, newsletters and a new website. The first Observer under Tortoise ownership is expected to be published in the spring. Tortoise has committed to meet all the key employment terms for any members of staff, as well as freelancers and contributors, who wish to continue to work on The Observer.

HARDING IN CONTROL

James Harding, the former BBC and Times Editor who co-founded Tortoise Media will take the top Editorial role in the combined group:

Lucy Rock, currently the Acting Editor of The Observer, will become Editor (Print) of The Observer. James Harding, editor and founder of Tortoise, will be Editor-in-Chief.

Check out Harding in his natural habitat, shepherding and cajoling the global investment community at the Tortoise Responsible Investment Forum, hosted at the Rothschild Foundation’s Waddesdon Manor in October:

Harding is also a key player at Goals House in Davos, as well as taking a leading role in the crucial global conversation around AI Governance.

Sonia Poulton described him as ‘George Osborne’s mate’.

Pay very close attention to everything this man says and does.

A MERGER IN ALL BUT NAME

As highlighted in previous reports, my assessment is the Observer deal amounts to a reverse takeover of Guardian Media Group by the much smaller Tortoise.

In the short term, Tortoise will contract with GMG for print and distribution:

Tortoise is purchasing The Observer through a combination of cash and shares. In addition, Tortoise has agreed a five-year commercial agreement with GMG, which will see it pay for both print and distribution services, as well as marketing through The Guardian.

More importantly, The Scott Trust (ultimate owner of the Guardian) is taking a commercial stake in the combined entity:

The Scott Trust has, additionally, made an equity investment in the company, underlining its commitment to the success of an independent Observer and broader support for liberal journalism.

This means the Scott Trust is obligated to further the commercial and editorial interests of Tortoise, as a co-owner of The Observer. Something that former Guardian Editor, Alan Rusbridger finds as mind-boggling as I do. Although maybe for slightly different reasons:

Very strange times indeed, Mr Rusbridger.

And no doubt they’re going to get stranger.

ISRAELI-ANGLO-AMERICAN INTERESTS

The new board will be chaired by Matthew Barzun, Tortoise co-Founder who was formerly President Obama’s Ambassador to the UK.

Interesting hand sign Mr B…

Key shareholders include Gary Lubner, the uber-Zionist South African businessman who donated £4.5m to UK Labour before this year’s General Election; as well as Standard Investments, the venture capital arm of US Industrial conglomerate, Standard Industries.

Standard’s involvement is a fascinating development as they are one of the world’s largest producers of, amongst other things, solar panels. So no conflict of interests there then…

Anyway, enough for now.

Suffice to say, this is without question the biggest story in British, maybe even Global media of 2024.

This new entity will be one to watch extremely closely in 2025 as Tortoise, The Observer, the Scott Trust and the combined forces described above will be at the very forefront of driving the supposedly Liberal Progressive narrative that is the mind control vehicle of choice for this nauseating self-proclaimed ‘global elite’.

From the shires.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share