Truth Tellers or Narrative Pushers?

UK Column News report from 12 May.

I have subsequently been made aware that the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (mentioned in the second half of the segment) is overseen by a charitable Trust - The Trust for TBIJ

It’s trustee board includes:

Sir David Bell, who was formerly the Chair of Common Purpose.

As well as Geoffrey Robertson KC, who once hired Keir Starmer as his apprentice.

It’s incredible how tight this little cabal is once you get into the detail.

Ben Rubin

