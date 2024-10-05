UK Column Back on YouTube
UKC’s original channel was taken down in 2021 due to their fearless fact-based reporting of COVID vaccine injuries. After a drawn out process it has now been reinstated.
We’ve had mixed success this year building new channels on YouTube. And only yesterday Mike Robinson announced on UK Column News that our most recent attempt, launched over the summer, had been deleted.
But today the original UK Column channel, taken down in 2021, was reinstated with all videos and followers (nearly 100k) intact..!
This is welcome news that will expand UKC’s reach.
But we must understand it’s a limited victory.
YouTube will no doubt continue to suppress us, whilst artificially promoting mainstream and controlled narratives. And I firmly believe this battle will be won not on the internet, but in the physical and spiritual domains.
But it’s something to celebrate nonetheless.
Interestingly, we’re also testing out how the government intends to apply new powers from the Online Safety Act.
The Act contains a clause that protects Recognised News Publishers. As UK Column meets the criteria, we’ve been reinstated.
We’re not sure they anticipated this happening.
Discussions with YouTube have taken quite some time, suggesting the involvement of lawyers and public policy people on their side.
But the precedent has now been set.
And we’ll see how things develop.
Ben Rubin
Enormous congrats Ben and to U.K. Column for achieving this victory…just goes to show that great courage, persistence and determination does pay off big time! Best wishes to you and the U.K. Column Team and I’ll very much enjoy catching up on all/any videos I have yet to watch…Elly.
Congratulations to the UKC team. Let’s hope this is not a frustrating gaslighting tactic by the Blob.