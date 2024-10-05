We’ve had mixed success this year building new channels on YouTube. And only yesterday Mike Robinson announced on UK Column News that our most recent attempt, launched over the summer, had been deleted.

But today the original UK Column channel, taken down in 2021, was reinstated with all videos and followers (nearly 100k) intact..!

This is welcome news that will expand UKC’s reach.

But we must understand it’s a limited victory.

YouTube will no doubt continue to suppress us, whilst artificially promoting mainstream and controlled narratives. And I firmly believe this battle will be won not on the internet, but in the physical and spiritual domains.

But it’s something to celebrate nonetheless.

Interestingly, we’re also testing out how the government intends to apply new powers from the Online Safety Act.

The Act contains a clause that protects Recognised News Publishers. As UK Column meets the criteria, we’ve been reinstated.

We’re not sure they anticipated this happening.

Discussions with YouTube have taken quite some time, suggesting the involvement of lawyers and public policy people on their side.

But the precedent has now been set.

And we’ll see how things develop.

