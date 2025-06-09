Crucial viewing from a few weeks back.

I couldn’t agree more with Catherine’s assessment of the situation in the US. This is the exact terminology I used when I first spoke to James Delingpole about Genomics England and the digital control grid back in 2023.

MAGA, you have been lied to.

Mike Robinson speaks to Catherine Austin Fitts about the digital infrastructure being built under Donald Trump’s regime: digital ID, a privatised CBDC equivalent, a social credit system, and the AI powered data centres which enable it all.

Catherine Austin Fitts served as Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration, and was the President of Hamilton Securities Group, Inc.

Catherine is founder of the Solari Report, which offers information, regular podcasts and printed reports on current financial and geopolitical events.

Ben Rubin

Ben Rubin

