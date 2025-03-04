URGENT - RISE SUBSCRIBERS
I've been made aware of a possible scam asking for people to update their card details. This is NOT from me.
If you’ve received an email like this please DO NOT share your card details, either via email or by inputing them into a web portal.
Please also forward me any emails asking you to update card details so I can raise this issue with Substack.
Thank you.
Ben
