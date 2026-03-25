FABIANISM AND INDIA

It’s worth noting that elite Indian families have funded and collaborated with the Fabian Society since the start. Including the Tata family, as described in “The Fabian Society: the masters of subversion unmasked” by Daddy Dragon:

One of the Fabians’ links to industrial interests was the Indian textile magnate Jamsetji Tata whom Sidney and Beatrice Webb helped to set up a company town around his newly acquired steel works at Bombay, where the Fabians had set up a local Fabian society. In 1912, Tata Endowments funded the Sir Ratan Tata Department at the LSE (London School of Economics, started by Fabian Society), which later became the Department of Social Sciences, whose first lecturer was Fabian Society member and later New Fabian Research Bureau chairman Clement Attlee (West, 2012).

Head here for the full article.

In 2026, the ‘India Stack’ digital government platform described in my recent segment about Modi speaking to the Knesset is the best example of Fabianism manifest:

India has deployed a state-mandated tax, spend, spy and censor platform to 1.4BN people in the name of social justice. All of it built and managed by an oligopoly of multi-national tech firms whose owners exist in a completely different reality to everyone else.

At the heart of this is Infosys, the technology firm co-founded by Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law. Infosys leaders have been working closely with BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens (the Fat Cat himself) to test and scale CBDCs which will place “absolute control” of global economic activity into the hands of the Bank for International Settlements:

This amounts to a global dictatorship.

Love.

Rubin

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