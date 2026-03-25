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DAVY Udal's avatar
DAVY Udal
Mar 25

Pierre Trudeau was a Fabian. That is why Maurice Strong hired him to work for Power Corp (then part of Desmarais Family group of companies from Montreal) It was Paul Desmarais and his connections with the globalists in France (Sarkozy, Soros, Macron) who arranged for Trudeau to be invited to a Bilderberg meeting where he was approved to be the Prime Minister of Canada. Trudeau repaid Mr. Strong by placing him as the first CEO of Petro Canada.

Strong is now dead, Paul Desmarais Sr is now dead. Andre Desmarais is married to the daughter of Rene Lavesque. Power Corp holds controlling interest in virtually all insurance in Canada.

Power Corp (Desmarais) has been criticized for having inordinate control over all politicians in Canada -BOTH LIBERAL AND CONSERVATIVE!

It is the Desmarais Family that has been involved with blocking the concept of a pipeline from Western to Eastern Canada.

BTW where is Justin Trudeau now? Why is he not in jail for coercion to take the jab?

BTW where is Jagmeet Singh now? Why is he not in jail for coercion to take the jab?

We are being controlled by megalomaniac psychopaths, and I believe all people of the world have a case of hatred against them for attempting to control humanity at large and arranging illness and ultimate death from disease caused at least in part by 5G and its association with Geoengineering.

We need names, addresses and faces. Guilty parties must be held responsible for the destruction of humanity.

The penalty for TREASON is to be hung by the neck until dead.

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
Mar 25

Hudson's Razor: "If Any Problem Is Being Presented As A Global Crisis, Then It Is A Scam!" - Nick Hudson

https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-was-covid-a-scam-neil-oliver

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