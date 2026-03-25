WHO REALLY RUNS THE SYSTEM?
Excellent short presentation by Nick Hudson about Fabian Socialism as a vehicle for elite policy. Share with the most ardent Leftists. Also, a word about Fabianism and India >>
FABIANISM AND INDIA
It’s worth noting that elite Indian families have funded and collaborated with the Fabian Society since the start. Including the Tata family, as described in “The Fabian Society: the masters of subversion unmasked” by Daddy Dragon:
One of the Fabians’ links to industrial interests was the Indian textile magnate Jamsetji Tata whom Sidney and Beatrice Webb helped to set up a company town around his newly acquired steel works at Bombay, where the Fabians had set up a local Fabian society.
In 1912, Tata Endowments funded the Sir Ratan Tata Department at the LSE (London School of Economics, started by Fabian Society), which later became the Department of Social Sciences, whose first lecturer was Fabian Society member and later New Fabian Research Bureau chairman Clement Attlee (West, 2012).
Head here for the full article.
In 2026, the ‘India Stack’ digital government platform described in my recent segment about Modi speaking to the Knesset is the best example of Fabianism manifest:
India has deployed a state-mandated tax, spend, spy and censor platform to 1.4BN people in the name of social justice. All of it built and managed by an oligopoly of multi-national tech firms whose owners exist in a completely different reality to everyone else.
At the heart of this is Infosys, the technology firm co-founded by Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law. Infosys leaders have been working closely with BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens (the Fat Cat himself) to test and scale CBDCs which will place “absolute control” of global economic activity into the hands of the Bank for International Settlements:
This amounts to a global dictatorship.
Love.
Rubin
Pierre Trudeau was a Fabian. That is why Maurice Strong hired him to work for Power Corp (then part of Desmarais Family group of companies from Montreal) It was Paul Desmarais and his connections with the globalists in France (Sarkozy, Soros, Macron) who arranged for Trudeau to be invited to a Bilderberg meeting where he was approved to be the Prime Minister of Canada. Trudeau repaid Mr. Strong by placing him as the first CEO of Petro Canada.
Strong is now dead, Paul Desmarais Sr is now dead. Andre Desmarais is married to the daughter of Rene Lavesque. Power Corp holds controlling interest in virtually all insurance in Canada.
Power Corp (Desmarais) has been criticized for having inordinate control over all politicians in Canada -BOTH LIBERAL AND CONSERVATIVE!
It is the Desmarais Family that has been involved with blocking the concept of a pipeline from Western to Eastern Canada.
BTW where is Justin Trudeau now? Why is he not in jail for coercion to take the jab?
BTW where is Jagmeet Singh now? Why is he not in jail for coercion to take the jab?
We are being controlled by megalomaniac psychopaths, and I believe all people of the world have a case of hatred against them for attempting to control humanity at large and arranging illness and ultimate death from disease caused at least in part by 5G and its association with Geoengineering.
We need names, addresses and faces. Guilty parties must be held responsible for the destruction of humanity.
The penalty for TREASON is to be hung by the neck until dead.
Hudson's Razor: "If Any Problem Is Being Presented As A Global Crisis, Then It Is A Scam!" - Nick Hudson
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-was-covid-a-scam-neil-oliver
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