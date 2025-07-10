Rise UK

Rise UK

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Blake's avatar
Susan Blake
18h

Best interview I’ve heard with Michael. Thanks Ben…more history that

I wasn’t aware of too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Taggart's avatar
Peter Taggart
19h

Glad to Hear the Darian project being mentioned. It bankrupted Scotland, enabled the Union of Parliaments, and , I think , financed the start of the Royal Bank Of Scotland. The project was underwritten by the crown. I'm not sure how the crown got the money to pay of the investors though. I suspect taxes like for covid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture