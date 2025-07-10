Watch back via UK Column, or on YouTube:

We are being destroyed.

We are being destroyed.

We have no border.

America is being destroyed.

Michael Yon is a force of nature.

An American.

A researcher and geopolitical analyst of extraordinary depth.

A student of history.

Yon served as a member of the US Special Forces in the 1980s before becoming an independent writer and photographer in the mid-1990s. He specialises in reporting from the front line of armed conflicts, and he spent more time embedded with US and British troops in Iraq and Afghanistan than any other journalist. This time included the moment when the current USCENTCOM Commanding General, Erik Kurilla, was shot and almost killed by enemy forces in Mosul, Iraq, in 2005. Yon captured this event. It was one of the most intense series of close combat photography in the history of armed conflict.

In recent years, he’s turned his focus to the ‘holistic war’ being waged against humanity by the interconnected criminal cabals who have captured the political, economic, and military might of nation-states for their own destructive ends. These are the ‘big beasts’ who run the global ‘Jungle’, and they are using all means available to assert their control over the ‘routes and resources’ that enable global dominance, from mass immigration and pharmaceutical genocide to the weaponisation of mainstream media and the narcotic dissolution of human existence through our decadent ‘end times’ culture.

The methods are the same in every nation on earth: from Panama’s Darian Gap to the Gulf of Thailand; from the Straits of Hormuz to the suburbs of Dublin. And they are consistent through history, with contemporaneous reports of supposed pandemic outbreaks in the late 1800s sounding eerily similar to those experienced globally since 2020.

Yon is particularly compelling on the invasion of Europe, which he’s witnessed first hand in the UK and Ireland. He explains it from a military tactician’s perspective. It should be sobering listening to anyone who still maintains that the flood of illegal (and increasingly legal) immigrants coming into our countries is anything other than a deliberate invasion by hostile forces with lethal intent.

Some final words of wisdom:

Professional victims are predators.

Cowards contain the seed of treason.

Courage breads courage.

Thanks for listening.

