“The welfare of the people is the alibi of tyrants.” Albert Camus

"Weep not: behold, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals." Revelation 5:5

“I beseech you in the bowels of Christ, consider you might be wrong.” Oliver Cromwell

Rise is run by Ben Rubin.

Aka, me:

Hello, nice to meet you :)

I am, amongst other things, an investigative journalist, based in London.

I use this blog to write about systemic corruption at all levels of our government, markets and religious institutions and where those things meet.

My aim is to unite the British people around a shared understanding of the profound corruption that has taken hold of our society and raise collective consciousness about the potential for a better future.

I’m particularly focused on:

The World Economic Forum and associated entities.

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

UK Government and the privatisation of public services.

The NHS and how healthcare has been weaponised against the population.

AI and genetic engineering.

Global consulting and communications networks.

CRT, Neo-marxism and how and where these ideologies take root.

The radicalisation of the nation’s youth.

Mass (illegal) immigration and demographic replacement in Western nations.

Christian faith.

I am a ‘poacher turned gamekeeper’, in that I spent 18 years helping global corporations make more money as a strategic consultant before realising the entire corporate system is fundamentally rigged against humanity and needs to be replaced.

I was raised in an atheist household but went to Christian schools. In recent years my Christian faith has become increasingly important to me. I believe the profound, multi-generational lapse in our collective Christian faith is the root cause of civilisational decline in England, Britain and the West more generally. You will see this reflected in my work.

Atheists, please reserve your cynicism. I was once like you. And your discomfort with matters spiritual should not distract from the underlying facts being covered here.

I aim to publish on this Substack 2-3 times a week, and deliver a regular segment on UK Column News every Friday at 1PM UK time.

Rise is entirely reader-supported. The best way to support my work is to subscribe to this Substack using the link below, send me a tip via Ko-Fi or buy something from our store.

You can also find Rise on Telegram where we have a lively and fast-growing community of free-minded, free-spirited people focused on cleaning up the nation and building a brighter future. I encourage you to join us there.

Much love to all.

Godspeed.

Ben Rubin