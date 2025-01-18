God Bless Mike Yeadon
One of the most compelling, best qualified and consistent voices against COVID tyranny speaks to UK Column.
I highly recommend this recent UK Column interview with Dr Mike Yeadon.
In December 2020, Dr Yeadon and his colleague Dr Wolfgang Wodarg wrote to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to petition for a stay of action concerning the clinical trials for the drugs which were referred to as ‘Covid vaccines’. The EMA disregarded it, and Mike Yeadon believes the subsequent rollout of these injections is directly related to widespread illness, death, and infertility.
He goes on to explain why the design and sales of such drugs is entirely reliant upon the premise of contagious illness. His examination of the subject has led him to refute, entirely, the hypothesis offered by germ theory. Since speaking out in 2020, he has been censored and besmirched by the Establishment and mainstream media alike.
Mike’s position on the COVID scenario and the toxic gene therapies masquerading as vaccines are best summarised in his Silver Bullet video.
The Northern Ireland Health Bill that Mike references in the Silver Bullet video was a key point of discussion in my interview with Dr Anne McCloskey and Alisa Keane from October 2024.
Thank you Mike for everything you’ve done, are doing and will do in this fight for justice and the future of humanity.
Verits omnia vincit.
Ben Rubin
Thanks very much Ben. Mick Yeadon has done a great job. Vaccines, all vaccines, are Trojan horses to the Troys of the human body.
Germ theory is fundamentally flawed. Demolish the idea in people's minds that diseases as defined by the industrial medical complex are contagious and its business model collapses.
The threats have always been poisons of various sorts, even EMF and other stresses, but not diseases defined essentially be symptoms, not cause. Indirectly related perhaps but most diseases are not understood properly by doctors.
https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/an-idiopathic-disease-aka-doctors?utm_source=publication-search
God bless him indeed.