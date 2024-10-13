Rise UK Is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dr Anne McCloskey & Alisa Keane

The British State has put forward legislation that would place unparalleled power into the hands of the NI Department of Health, operating under direct supervision by the WHO.

The legislation includes monitoring and surveillance, restrictions on movement, lockdowns, mandatory testing, vaccination and protective clothing such as masks.

You can read a detailed analysis of the proposed legislation here. The NI Department of Health is running a public consultation, due to end on October 14.

My assessment is that the proposals mark a clear escalation and ‘doubling down’ on draconian ‘public health’ measures that were demonstrably unnecessary and ineffective during the COVID saga of 2020-2022.

Dr McCloskey is something of a personal hero, having been one of the strongest and most compelling voices from within the health system speaking out against the unspeakable damage being caused by the COVID vaccination programme in 2021. Her video testimony inspired one of the earliest posts on this Substack.

Dr. McCloskey was convicted in November 2020 for breaching Covid-19 regulations by addressing an anti-lockdown rally in Guildhall Square. She was fined £240, which she refused to pay, leading to her arrest and imprisonment for 14 days in June 2024. However, she was released after an unknown third party paid the fine.

At the time of her imprisonment, she was running as an independent in Foyle in the UK general election. As well as discussing the NI health legislation we also explore the total breakdown of due legal process she experienced, most notably as a consequence of the digitisation of the court system.

From London.

Ben Rubin

